Western NC wilderness therapy camp property for sale after boy’s death

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. — The property of a western North Carolina camp where a 12-year-old boy died is now up for sale.

The 32-acre Trails Carolina property in Transylvania County is listed for $3.2 million, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

The boy died of “asphyxia due to smothering” at the wilderness therapy camp in February, according to an autopsy report released in June. It also said the manner of death was homicide.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The sheriff is in talks with the district attorney about the next step, WLOS reports.

