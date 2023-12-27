What are your rights for canceled or delayed flights?

CHARLOTTE — Rain, along with severe storms across the country, is causing trouble for travelers at Charlotte Douglas Airport Tuesday evening.

More than 450 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

FlightAware is also reporting that the number includes one out of every five flights that were going in and out of the airport on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it is now holding airlines accountable for delays that are within their control.

With travelers hustling and bustling through airports across the country, some passengers, like Twila Mosley-Hoskins, said they were behind schedule due to flight delays.

“I immediately pictured the worst-case scenario, that we were going to be spending the day in the airport the day after Christmas,” Hoskins explained.

Both she and Aaron Scott landed in Charlotte safely but later than expected.

“We boarded on time, but because of delays—electrical delays—our plane was delayed an hour and a half,” Scott said.

Depending on the duration, as well as the reason for your delay, you could be compensated.

The Department of Transportation said all major airlines will rebook you on the same airline for free if your flight is significantly delayed. You are also entitled to a meal voucher if your flight is delayed for more than three hours.

Most airlines will offer hotel accommodations with free transportation if your flight is delayed overnight.

But there’s a catch: the rules only apply in cases where the delay or cancellation is within the airline’s control, like mechanical or staffing issues. It does not apply to flights affected by bad weather.

“I feel like it’s not clear what my rights are because the last time I was delayed, I felt like we should’ve gotten a refund on our ticket or a hotel stay. But we were told there was nothing they could do,” Hoskins expressed.

“They should offer some type of compensation,” Scott said.

Hoskins said she hopes her future travels will be smooth sailing, but if they aren’t, she will be prepared for the unexpected.

“I’d say I’ll do my homework a little bit more. It won’t change the way I travel at all. I’ll still do it,” Hoskins said.

If your flight is canceled, you are always entitled to a refund, even if you booked a non-refundable ticket.

However, your rights vary based on the airline when it comes to delays.

You can find more details regarding your options as a passenger here.

VIDEO: Holiday travelers in high hopes amid delays, cancellations at CLT airport

Holiday travelers in high hopes amid delays, cancellations at CLT airport

©2023 Cox Media Group