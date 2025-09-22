What to know about renting a storage unit

CHARLOTTE — Consumers reach out to Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke about storage unit issues often.

There are a lot of legal issues to consider. Renting a storage unit can be like renting an apartment. Case in point: you’re called a tenant, not just a customer.

First, make sure you read the rental agreement, especially what it says about pricing and increases, accessing your unit, the security the business provides, and whether you need your own insurance.

If you do need your own coverage, your homeowners or renters insurance should have something called ‘off-premises’ coverage. That covers a certain amount of your personal — not business — belongings housed somewhere other than your home.

That said, the storage facility may offer better coverage — for example, for floods — which homeowners and renters insurance don’t typically cover.

If you don’t like a storage facility’s terms and conditions, shop around. There are a lot of companies to choose from.

If you rent a unit and miss a payment, yes, the company can sell your belongings. Make sure you know the process.

For example, they can’t go into your unit without permission or a court order. So they can open the unit and take pictures to post for the sale, but they can’t throw your items away. You usually have up until the last minute to pay and save your stuff.

If they sell for more than you owe, you’re entitled to the difference.

If you’re having a problem with your storage facility, consider two things:

Make sure you put all communication in writing. You may want to talk to a lawyer.

WATCH: Whippets, nitrous oxide, laughing gas: Family, health officials warn use can be deadly

Whippets, nitrous oxide, laughing gas: Family, health officials warn use can be deadly

©2025 Cox Media Group