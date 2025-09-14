What lawmakers might do to bring back North Carolina’s death penalty

NORTH CAROLINA — The fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail has sparked calls for the revival of the death penalty in North Carolina.

Although the death penalty remains legal in North Carolina, it has not been used since 2006. State law permits the death penalty for first-degree murder if a jury unanimously agrees that it is warranted, with lethal injection being the only method allowed.

Currently, there are 122 people on death row in the state, 120 men and two women. The racial breakdown includes 51 white prisoners, 62 Black prisoners, and nine from other races and ethnicities.

Woman flees war-torn Ukraine, killed on Charlotte light rail

