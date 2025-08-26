No security on light rail when woman was killed in random stabbing, sources say

CHARLOTTE — A random and deadly attack on Charlotte’s light rail on Friday is raising questions about safety.

Sources told Channel 9 there was no security on the light rail car when DeCarlos Brown allegedly stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death. Police responded to the East/West Station in South End at about 10:30 p.m.

MORE PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the attack was random. The two did not know each other.

“It’s dangerous,” said passenger Vontavion Brice on Tuesday. “It’s dangerous. It’s very problematic.”

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, why police say they knew the suspect well, and what city leaders now want to know.

VIDEO: Woman stabbed to death on light rail had fled war-torn Ukraine