CHARLOTTE — Whataburger has set a date for its North Carolina debut.

The Texas burger chain plans to open in Gastonia on May 29. That restaurant will open at 9 a.m. at 3415 E Franklin Blvd. — formerly home to Backyard Burgers. It’ll be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Several additional locations around the region are in the works.

