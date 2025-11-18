When will NC get its first Buc-ee’s?

MEBANE, N.C. — Buc-ee’s is making progress toward opening its first location in North Carolina.

The chain of mega convenience stores and gas stations has broken ground on its site along Interstate 40/85 in Mebane in Alamance County. The Texas-based retailer says it anticipates opening the store in May 2027.

Leveling and grading of the site is underway. An official construction timeline has not been released.

Plans for the Mebane store include a 74,000-square-foot building, 120 gas pumps and 600 parking spots. The location is expected to hire more than 200 workers.

