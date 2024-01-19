Where Charlotte’s Foxcroft Wine Co. is charting more growth

CHARLOTTE — Foxcroft Wine Co. has landed space for its first restaurant in Raleigh. It’s all part of the local brand’s expansion plans for the Tar Heel State and beyond.

The Charlotte-based wine bar and restaurant concept has started demolition on a 4,000-square-foot space in Raleigh’s North Hills Lassiter District. It was formerly home to Midtown Grille, located at 4421 Six Forks Road.

“Raleigh’s the next logical choice for density and size besides Charlotte. There’s so much going on in that area,” Susan Giambo, director of operations, says.

Raleigh marks the sixth location for Foxcroft and sets the stage for future growth.

