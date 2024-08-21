Where does Charlotte Douglas rank amongst busiest airports in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE — If you have flown out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, you know how busy it can be.

Now we know just how busy it really is.

According to the reports from the Charlotte Business Journal, the airport reached 53.4 million passengers last year.

This is up nearly 12% from 2022.

Those new figures put Charlotte Douglas as the 7th busiest airport in the country for takeoffs and landings.

It was also ranked 9th for the total number of passengers and 33rd in total cargo.

