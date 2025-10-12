Which local restaurants had lowest health grades

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 3 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 829 such establishments, six of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in September that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

That list includes two Mexican restaurants, a deli and others that received a “B” as well as a food court that earned a “C.”

