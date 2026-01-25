Whiteout conditions in Statesville begin to worsen

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Charlotte isn’t the only area seeing sleet and icy conditions.

Channel 9’s Jason Stoogenke is in Statesville as conditions are worsening.

Stoogenke said winds are picking up as the air gets colder and wetter.

Ice pellets have already begun falling in the area.

Stoogenke was near Interstate 77, across from the Statesville water tower, where there are few cars passing.

