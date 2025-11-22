Why Concord Christmas parade went on as scheduled despite shooting that occurred night before

CONCORD, N.C. — A Christmas parade is the start of the holiday season in Concord and a lot of people look forward to it.

In the video above, you can see there was a sizeable crowd in downtown Concord. Given Friday night’s shooting there was a big question if a lot of people who typically come would opt to stay at home.

Melissa France was out there Friday night and witnessed the shooting, but that did not discourage her from coming out.

“I heard noise and look up and looked over and saw gunfire,” France said. “I don’t know anything about guns and I didn’t know they put out fire like that and I thought I saw some kids go down a little bit.”

There was some thought given to canceling the parade.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts talked to one businessman who said he thought the crowd was a bit light.

Police have been able to identify the suspects and everybody is in the hospital or in custody. The mayor said that was one of the factors used in the decision to move forward with the parade.

“Until we could get through all that information, we couldn’t make that decision. Once we did we came out and announced that yes, the parade would go on and encouraged our citizens to come out and be a part of it,” said Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch. “It’s part of our community for the last 97 years.”

The parade was uneventful, just like the organizers had hoped for. As far as Friday night is concerned, police continue to keep a lot of information close to the vest.

For example, we don’t know what sparked the violence or how the suspects are connected to each other.

