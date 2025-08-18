Why the new Indian Land hospital complex will have a delayed opening

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Indian Land’s new hospital, part of a $200 million project by the Medical University of South Carolina, is now scheduled to open in early 2028, a delay from the initial plan.

Originally, the Charleston-based hospital group aimed to open the hospital off U.S. 521 this year. However, as permitting and construction progressed, the timeline was adjusted, with the medical office building now expected to open in early 2027 and the hospital following in early 2028.

MUSC Health Catawba Division CEO Scott Broome said while there is a slight delay, it aligns closely with the timeline the healthcare group has maintained for the past year, The Herald reports.

