Wife of man killed by Gastonia police demands answers

GASTONIA, N.C. — Rebecca Insley said she wants answers because her husband, Derrick Manigault, has died after he was shot by police Saturday night in Gastonia Saturday night at Jakob’s Food Mart Gaston Avenue.

The only thing police have told Insley is that her husband had a weapon.

Insley said Manigault went to the store often and is almost certain that he was there to buy cigars and a drink.

“It’s really hard to wrap your brain around,” Insley said. “Hyperventilating. I was crying so much. I couldn’t get words out.”

She said they married two years ago; however, they have been living separately since October, trying to reconcile their relationship.

Insley recalled getting the call about the shooting.

“It’s been completely traumatizing,” Insley said.

Police said there were two officers involved in the shooting in the store.

Insley said she talked to police, and they only told her that her husband had a weapon.

She said that’s mind-blowing.

“Derrick didn’t own any weapons. I never saw him carry a weapon,” she said.

There is an internal investigation into the shooting and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

Insley said she deserves to know more than that.

“Right now, I just need very basic details about my husband and his last moments,” she said.

Insley said she is soft spoken and introverted but considers herself a fighter.

“I’m a strong individual and I won’t stop at anything,” she said.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

VIDEO: Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Gaston County

Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Gaston County

©2026 Cox Media Group