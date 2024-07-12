Wild Wing Cafe in Gastonia facing fine after drugs were sold inside

GASTONIA, N.C. — A restaurant in Gastonia will have to pay a fine or temporarily lose its liquor license after police say someone sold drugs inside.

The Gastonia Police Department says investigators got surveillance video that showed a man inside the Wild Wings Café selling drugs. That happened on March 9 at the location on E. Franklin Boulevard.

The suspect was meeting people at the restaurant and they would go outside to his car to get the drugs, according to a police report. Investigators said that at least one time, the suspect handed someone drugs near the bar inside the restaurant.

Police said investigators got a tip about the drug deals, and when they responded, the suspect tried to run. Officers ended up taking cocaine, weed, and synthetic marijuana from the suspect’s car.

Investigators asked the general manager of the restaurant if they knew the suspect. The general manager said they knew the suspect only as “J.” Police said surveillance video showed the suspect talking to the general manager “as if they knew each other.” The general manager said she was working in the kitchen and admitted to not being on the restaurant floor, so she couldn’t supervise the location.

According to a violation filed with the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, the restaurant is being fined $1,000 for failure to adequately supervise. If the restaurant doesn’t pay the fine, it’ll have its liquor license suspended for 10 days in August.

