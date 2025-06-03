Wildfire haze makes for a glowing sunrise

CHARLOTTE — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires created some stunning celestial sights above the Carolinas Tuesday morning.

Over 200 wildfires are actively burning in Canada, with 107 burning out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The haze from the wildfire smoke has been visible and affecting air quality since Monday.

Channel 9’s meteorologist Keith Monday said the smoke is high enough in the sky at this time to avoid any serious air quality issues, but it does create some interesting sunrises and sunsets, like the glowing red one he captured Tuesday morning.

The smoky haze remains this morning as the red sun rises in the east. The smoke is high enough in the sky to preclude any real air quality issues, but it does create some interesting sunrises and sunsets. pic.twitter.com/7lCji3DyYf — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 3, 2025

While some haze remains, it is less than what was seen Monday.

VIDEO: FORECAST: Warm and hazy, chance of rain later in the week

Tuesday Morning's Forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

©2025 Cox Media Group