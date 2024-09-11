Local

Wildlife officers commended for courage after drowning at creek

Wildlife officers commended for courage after drowning at creek Pictured are: (front row, left to right) NCWRC Lieutenant Isaac Hannah, NCWRC Sergeant Dustin Ethridge and NCWRC Master Officer Jonathan Kiger (back row, left to right) Sheriff Kevin Bean, Commissioner Donnie Potter, NCWRC Captain Phillip Talent, Deputy John Runion, Commissioner Jeff Branch, Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church, Commissioner Robbie Wilkie, and Commissioner Mike LaBrose. (CALDWELL COUNTY)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three Wildlife officers were recently honored for trying to save a family who was drowning in July.

A 1-year-old fell down the rocks and into the water at Wilson Creek in Caldwell County.

The baby’s mom and dad raced to help and the officers pulled all three out of the water.

The baby and mom later died.

Commissioners awarded the officers a lifesaving valor award commending their courage.

“The officers were commended for their courage and disregard for their personal safety during the incident,” county officials said.

