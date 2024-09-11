Wildlife officers commended for courage after drowning at creek

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three Wildlife officers were recently honored for trying to save a family who was drowning in July.
A 1-year-old fell down the rocks and into the water at Wilson Creek in Caldwell County.
The baby’s mom and dad raced to help and the officers pulled all three out of the water.
The baby and mom later died.
Commissioners awarded the officers a lifesaving valor award commending their courage.
“The officers were commended for their courage and disregard for their personal safety during the incident,” county officials said.
