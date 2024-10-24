Will Charlotte FC open upper deck for playoff game?

CHARLOTTE — In 10 days, something will happen at Bank of America Stadium for the first time since Jan. 24, 2016: It will host a playoff game.

Instead of the Cam Newton-era Carolina Panthers, this playoff game will feature a team that didn’t exist in 2016: Charlotte FC, the Major League Soccer siblings of the NFL Panthers. As for the Panthers, at 1-6 they are tied for the league’s worst record and, with four more losses, will be guaranteed a seventh consecutive losing season.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment owns both teams; Charlotte FC is in its third season.

Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue told CBJ this week that the team hopes to use full stadium capacity for the Nov. 1 playoff game. But he said ticket sales trends will determine what the team does.

“We want to make sure it’s the best environment possible,” LaBue said.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046

©2024 Cox Media Group