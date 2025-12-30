Wind-fueled blaze damages Mint Hill home

MINT HILL, N.C. — Discarded smoking materials started a house fire that was then fueled by heavy winds Monday evening, according to Mint Hill fire officials.

The flames broke out just before 5 p.m. on Blair Road in Mint Hill.

Crews said the fire swallowed the garage, spread to the side of the house and the attic, and into the woods threatening another home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Firefighters said the damage is repairable, but the fire marshal’s office is reminding everyone to remember fire safety when outdoors in the current dry and windy conditions.

