Wine café opens first NC location in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Postino WineCafe wants its customers to feel at home — whatever the occasion.

The all-day neighborhood restaurant and wine café opened last week at The Bowl at Ballantyne.

The 5,213-square-foot, 198-seat space is the brand’s first location in the Charlotte market — and is one of co-founder Lauren Bailey’s favorite locations so far.

She’s already eying additional sites in the Charlotte market. Postino is working with Jackson Hughes, at The Navigator Group, to identify locations.

