Wingate considers shutting down police department

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate residents could soon see Union County sheriff’s deputies responding to emergencies, as town officials consider shutting down the local police department over rising costs, turnover, and liability.

Some say it’s not the type of proposal one would expect in a growing town such as Wingate.

“This is a very emotional time for our town. Some hard decisions have got to be made,” said town manager Brad Sellers.

Town leaders will meet with the community Tuesday to discuss a proposal to shut down the police department and contract out with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will have four dedicated officers to the town that will be here 24 hours a day,” the town manager said.

Three things are fueling the idea of disbanding the department, he said.

Cost

“We realized this year it was going to be pretty tough to be able to fund the seven police officers, plus do a substantial increase in salaries for them,” Sellers said.

The most recent budget that the town leaders passed was $826,000 for seven officers.

“Versus a potential contract with the sheriff’s office for around $500,000, so there is significant savings.”

Turnover

Turnover, and losing officers to larger, more competitive agencies is also a challenge.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve had over 56 officers come and go,” Sellers said.

Liability

Sellers says there’s also a liability factor.

“We have had several claims and lawsuits in the last 10 years against our police department,” he said.

The police department is not just for a sense of safety but also a source of pride for locals, including Amanda Harris.

“I guess it does make you feel better that there are small town police officers looking out for the small town,” Harris said.

It’s also a small town of just over 4,300 residents.

“I understand it,” Harris said. “I get it, and the sheriff’s office is so close, as well.”

Sellers said the town has no choice.

They can no longer afford what is the town’s largest budget item.

“I don’t mean that, in the fact that we’re trying to defund, I know that word has been thrown around a lot, because we love our police department,” Sellers said.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

The town is home to Wingate University, which has campus security associates but no campus police department. Univeristy officials said they support the town’s decision and have a good relationship with the police department and sheriff’s office.

The university sent Channel 9 this statement:

“Wingate University has a good working relationship with both the Wingate Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office. We appreciate the ongoing support these agencies provide to our Campus Safety officers in ensuring the well-being of our students, faculty and staff. As the town considers potential changes in law enforcement coverage, we support a decision that is in the best interest of the town of Wingate and Union County as a whole.”

