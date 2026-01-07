Wingate University launches free mental health counseling program

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University has launched a new program offering free mental health counseling, facilitated by 20 graduate students.

The initiative aims to enhance students’ practical skills while providing essential support to residents in North and South Carolina

The Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program at Wingate University, led by Jennifer Jordan, will provide counseling services that are monitored by faculty members.

Counseling will be available either virtually or in person, reinforcing accessibility for individuals without insurance or fees.

Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program Founding Jordan emphasized the program’s focus on hands-on experience.

“I really want our students to come out with hands-on skills,” Jordan said. This experiential learning approach aims to prepare students for practical challenges in their future careers.

Counseling services will officially commence in two weeks, allowing potential clients to register now.

Individuals as young as 12 years old can receive these services, with the intent of expanding offerings as students advance in their classes.

Maira Gilarreguin, an administrative assistant and future enrollee in the program, highlighted the importance of mental health discussions in the Latino community.

“I feel like in the Latino community there is a lot of lack of mental health talk and a lot of stigma, and I want to be part of the voice that’s changing that,” Gilarreguin said, underscoring her dedication to addressing these issues.

Clients can sign up for appointments by calling 704-233-6652 or emailing m.gilarreguin@wingate.edu.

As the program progresses, counseling services are expected to expand in scope and outreach to meet community needs.

