Winner winner, turkey dinner! NC lottery player wins big on Thanksgiving Day

One lucky lottery player has a big pocket for Black Friday now that they’ve won $1 million from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winner bought a $2 ticket at the Fast Mart on South Main Street in Lillington. Their ticket matched all five white balls, a chance of 1 in 11.6 million.

The numbers were 20, 24, 33, 39, and 42, with a Powerball of 21.

This win is the third million-dollar-dub in North Carolina this week.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, so check your numbers!

Both Powerball and Mega Millions offered a jackpot of more than $300 million during Thanksgiving.

