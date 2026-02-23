Winter storm, government shutdown disrupt travel at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Blizzard conditions in the Northeast and a partial government shutdown are disrupting travel Monday morning, causing nearly 150 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

While TSA PreCheck lanes have reopened following an initial suspension, federal officials warned that staffing fluctuations could affect wait times throughout the day.

The Department of Homeland Security initially announced on Sunday that TSA PreCheck and Global Entry services would be suspended due to the government shutdown. Officials reversed the decision regarding PreCheck hours later, though Global Entry remains suspended.

The security uncertainty comes as a powerful winter storm grounds planes along the northeast coast. Heavy snow and strong winds in the Northeast have resulted in significant backlogs and delays across major travel hubs including New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Airline officials are urging all passengers to check their flight status online before traveling to the terminal. The number of cancellations has grown steadily throughout the morning as the storm moves up the coast.

Lawmakers failed to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the TSA. Because of the ongoing government shutdown, as many as 63,000 federal agents are currently working without pay. The department warned that staffing levels at security checkpoints could be reduced or fluctuate throughout the day if resources become strained.

Travelers at Charlotte Douglas Airport said they received very little notice regarding the changes to security protocols or flight schedules.

One passenger at the airport described the difficulty of finding alternative travel arrangements during the blizzard.

“People that got canceled, aren’t going to get a flight until Thursday if they’re lucky,” the traveler said.

Travelers should expect continued delays and potential changes in wait times throughout the day. Airline officials will continue to monitor the winter storm as it moves through the Northeast.

VIDEO: ‘I love it’: Airport volunteer finds joy in helping travelers

‘I love it’: Airport volunteer finds joy in helping travelers

©2026 Cox Media Group