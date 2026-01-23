Winter storm prompts price gouging protection for Carolina residents

RALEIGH — Both Carolinas are about to be hit with a significant winter storm, prompting the activation of price gouging laws across the region.

The price gouging laws are now in effect, which means businesses in both Carolinas are prohibited from unfairly increasing prices on food, gasoline, lodging and some services during declared emergencies.

While businesses can adjust prices to account for higher operational costs, they must refrain from taking undue advantage of the situation by escalating prices beyond reasonable levels.

The laws are designed to protect consumers during times of crisis, ensuring that essentials remain accessible and affordable.

These price gouging laws will remain in effect until the state of emergency declarations are lifted or expire, aiming to maintain stability in essential services and goods during the severe weather event.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the storm and report any instances of price gouging to the appropriate authorities as they emerge.

VIDEO: Charlotte prepares for icy weekend with emergency crews on standby

Charlotte prepares for icy weekend with emergency crews on standby

©2026 Cox Media Group