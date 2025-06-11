Winterfield Elementary launches pantry to support families, seeks community donations

CHARLOTTE — Classes might be out at this east Charlotte elementary school, but a new mission is just heating up.

The empty shelves at Winterfield Elementary School could soon be filled with food, clothes, and school supplies.

Principal Hastie Hovey believes the pantry could be a safe space for families to get their needs met for free.

“We do a lot to make sure that we provide food resources for our families. Students do receive free breakfast here every day and free lunch here every day,” said Hovey. “No kid that comes into my building should ever have to question where their next meal is going to come from.”

However, the school is still in need of donations to fill the bins.

“This whole room was just kind of created in the last couple of weeks. We had a company come in and organize everything for us, so we’re ready to accept donations,” said Fundraising Chair Lance Kanter.

Kanter said the pantry also has a fridge and freezer, so families will have access to fresh food.

“Let’s say we get, like, a big donation of chicken, frozen chicken, to be able to hold it and have parents come in and sort it out for them is just huge,” said Kanter.

Hovey just hopes families feel comfortable grabbing what they need.

“They deserve the same opportunities, the same learning environment, and the same food resources that a kid in a wealthier part of south Charlotte deserves,” said Hovey.

The pantry will be open starting the week of June 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

If you’d like to contribute, you can do so here.

VIDEO: ‘I’ve been where they are’: Concord woman gives back at pantry that once helped her

‘I’ve been where they are’: Concord woman gives back at pantry that once helped her

©2025 Cox Media Group