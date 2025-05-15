Wives of fallen Charlotte officers honor their legacies during National Police Week in DC

WASHINGTON — The wives of these four fallen officers from Charlotte are dedicated to carrying on their legacies.

The names of Tommy Weeks, Sam Poloche, Alden Elliot, and Joshua Eyer are forever engraved in the nation’s capital, but their legacies will stretch much further because of the determination of their families sharing their stories.

There have been emotional and somber events held throughout during National Police Week in Washington.

In the video at the top of this webpage, women and officers from across the country memorialize their sacrifice.

VIDEO: Fallen Charlotte heroes honored during candlelight vigil in D.C.

Fallen Charlotte heroes honored during candlelight vigil in D.C.

©2025 Cox Media Group