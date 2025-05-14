Fallen Charlotte officers awarded Purple Heart; families promised lifelong support

CHARLOTTE — This week, the four officers killed in a shootout while serving a warrant in east Charlotte posthumously received the Purple Heart for their sacrifice.

The families of CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, Investigator Alden Elliott, and Investigator Sam Poloche received the awards on their behalf.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz sat down with the U.S. Marshals Service Acting Director Mark Pitella to discuss the support those families will receive for the rest of their lives.

Pitella said the Purple Heart reminds us of not just how those men died but also how they lived.

“I think the best thing we can do is to carry on their legacies. How they live their lives, the four men, and to make sure that we continue to. To rid the world of violent crime and do our jobs to the best of our ability. But also to recognize that, you know, to be there for our loved ones as well,” Pitella elaborated.

He went on to say the mission is to make sure the children of the fallen officers don’t forget who their fathers were.

“We have to continue to share that message with the families. I mean, these are men of service. And they were people of service, people who wanted to give back to their communities. And we’re going to relay that continually to the families, to let their loved ones and their younger children know that, you know, they died for a purpose, for a cause, and that we will continue to fight that cause and for that purpose,” Pitella explained.

A fundraiser in Arlington for the U.S. Marshals Survivor Benefit Fund is being held Wednesday night.

The goal is to make sure each family is financially taken care of for the weeks ahead.

