Fallen Charlotte heroes to be honored during candlelight vigil in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are paying their respects this week to officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

On Monday, the families of CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, Investigator Alden Elliott, and Investigator Sam Poloche got to see the names of their loved ones engraved in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Tuesday night, the names of those four fallen heroes will be read aloud during a candlelight vigil.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as the U.S. Marshals Office, will be in attendance.

Last month, Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with some of those officers as the one-year anniversary of the shooting approached.

They said it brings them pride to be able to honor their friends.

“I think so, like, because each one of those guys, you’re not going to find better people. So, it makes you proud to tell people about them, you know,” said Deputy US Marshal Stephen Baldwin.

>>> Goetz will be live from the ceremony at 11 p.m., which is being held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

