Woman accused of embezzling from south Charlotte parent-teacher organization

A south Charlotte parent teacher organization member is accused of embezzling from the group, according to police.

Channel 9 went to the home listed in court documents for Ashley Seymour, but no one answered.

Seymour is now facing a felony embezzlement charge tied to money from the Lansdowne Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey spoke with parents who were stunned to hear of the allegations.

“I’m just shocked because, I know a lot of the staff members here,” said parent Tomika Stephens. “My kids been going here. I’m really shocked.”

Police got a heads up in February about the alleged misuse of funds, according to court documents.

Texts, emails, and transactions show Seymour used a PTO card for personal purchases on multiple occasions between October 2024 and December 2025, investigators said.

“(It’s) unfortunate that people are in positions where they can take advantage of the money that’s coming in,” said grandparent Patrick Walters.

Police also said she had cash from school events. In total, close to $15,000 dollars is still missing.

“I hope that they get it resolved and we can recoup some of that money that we’ve invested,” Walters said.

Many are now waiting to see what happens next, hoping for answers.

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for comment. Parents said the district plans to conduct a full investigation.

Court records also show that Seymour was released on a $15,000 bond.

Message to families from the Lansdowne Elementary principal:

“I want to make you aware of a matter involving our PTO. The PTO’s executive board recently identified a financial concern and has taken appropriate steps, including filing a police report with CMPD. The matter is now under investigation.

“I want to assure you that this does not affect school operations, classroom instruction, or the safety of our students or staff in any way.

“The PTO’s executive board has ensured continuity of leadership and remains committed to supporting our students and school community. Because this is an active law enforcement investigation, we are limited in what additional details we can share at this time.

“Lansdowne is a special place because of the families, staff, and community that show up for our students every day. That has not changed. Thank you for being a part of our school family and for your continued support.”

Principal Susan Gann-Carroll

