Woman Accused in Shanquella Robinson Case Claims Self-Defense in new court filing

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new court filing from the woman accused of attacking Shanquella Robinson on their trip to Cabo.

E’mani Green has now hired an attorney who is expanding on why she wants the case dismissed. Green was previously known as Daejhanae Jackson.

The new court documents claim Green was acting in self-defense. Green’s attorney also accuses Robinson of “belligerent behavior.”

The documents claim Robinson provoked the fight, failed to accept or alert others of any serious medical condition, and engaged in excessive drinking.

The Robinson family is suing Green and her travelmates over her mysterious death. Her family said her travel mates claimed she died of alcohol poisoning.

The autopsy in Mexico claimed she died of neck and spinal cord injuries.

