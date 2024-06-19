Woman arrested, accused of shooting at Cherryville home

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Police in Cherryville say a woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday night at a home on W. First Street.

The Cherryville Police Department says officers were called to the home around 8:30 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The officers were able to move the victim and he was taken to the hospital.

Police say officers found Julie Elaine Stiles at the home, on the front porch. She was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Stiles, 50, was taken to the Gaston County Jail and held without bond, according to the police department.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, but the victim and shooter appear to be related.

The victim’s current condition wasn’t made available by police.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

