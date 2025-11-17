Woman attacks SRO during meeting at Iredell County middle school

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman in Iredell County is accused of assaulting a school resource officer at a middle school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened last Wednesday at Third Creek Middle School.

Deputies said Saifah McCollum met with school administrators to talk about a student.

At some point, McCollum kicked over a stool before punching, clawing, and biting the SRO.

She is now facing half a dozen charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

