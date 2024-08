RALEIGH — Carolyn Ellis, of Charlotte, bought a $5 scratch-off from a Charlotte gas station and took home a $200,000 win.

Ellis bought her lucky Red Hot Slots ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way.

Ellis took home $143,001 after taxes.

The Red Hot Slots game debuted in May with five top prizes of $200,000. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

