New details revealed in deadly shooting of junior firefighter

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It was a mix of emotions on Thursday from the family of a 16-year-old junior firefighter and the family of his friend, who is accused of killing him.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito went to Rockingham County, where a bond hearing was scheduled for the 17-year-old suspect in Gabe Ennis’ death.

The hearing was pushed back, but for the first time since the tragedy in June, we’re learning what may have led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The suspect and the victim were best friends, but both families say they’re hurting and want to see this case resolved.

“It definitely still hurts,” said Alyssa Ennis, Gabe’s sister.

It’s been five months since her brother died. The Cordova junior firefighter was well known for serving his community.

Gabe was 16 when Richmond County deputies say he was shot and killed off Wallace Road. His best friend, 17-year-old Conner Williams, is charged in his death and is still being held without bond.

“Just happy he’s not able to spend his time with family when Gabriel is not here to spend time with us for Christmas,” said Gracelynn Ennis, Gabe’s sister.

We also heard from Williams’ family for the first time. His aunt, Kellie Russell, shared that it’s been tough.

“My heart goes out to the other family, our entire family feels that way,” Russell said.

They say they’ve been waiting for the truth to come out about what really happened the day Gabe was shot. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

“They were just hanging out at the house, you know, playing, doing what teenage boys do, and it was a tragic, tragic accident,” Russell said. “We know Conner, and we know that Conner did not do this intentionally, period.”

Russell says the family wants Williams’ first-degree murder charge downgraded, and for him to be able to come home.

“The truth will come out and everyone will finally see that Conner is not the monster he is being made out to be,” Russell said.

As for Gabe’s family, they want answers and justice.

“I hope he gets a long time, like a really long time,” Gracelynn said.

“There’s no motive either, and that’s what makes me so ill with it, because why? I mean, he was supposed to be Gabe’s best friend,” Alyssa said.

The next court date in this case is for January, when a judge may consider bond for Williams. We’ll let you know what happens.

