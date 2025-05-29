Woman buys winning $1M scratch-off ticket from Stanly County store

RALEIGH — A Stanly County woman bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

Martha Ramos Melgar, of Stanfield, bought the 50X The Cash ticket from the Stanfield Express on West Stanly Street.

She had two options.

She could receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and after taxes, took home $394,500.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February 2024 with six top prizes of $1 million. Melgar won the last top prize, so the lottery will begin to end the game.

