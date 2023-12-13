Woman charged after 3-year-old son consumed drug-laced edibles

CHARLOTTE — A woman was charged with child abuse after investigators said she allowed her toddler to eat narcotic edibles.

A man at a home on Amay James Avenue in west Charlotte called 911 Friday night.

He said the boy’s mother, Ariel Edmonds, told him the three-year-old ate an unknown number of edibles.

Edmonds did not get the boy medical help, investigators said.

The boy was eventually treated by MEDIC and taken to Atrium Health Main. He is back home from the hospital, a family member told Channel 9.

Edmonds was arrested early Saturday.

She was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and is out of jail on bond.

Edible narcotics could easily be mistaken for candy, said Charles Odell, CEO of the Dilworth Center, which treats people suffering from substance use.

“Usually, edibles carry a potent mix of substances,” Odell said. “And usually because of the way they’re packaged, they’re appealing to children. Also, parents who leave these out, meaning that a child can easily grab them or obtain them. That’s dangerous, as well. Just as you’d want to safeguard any harmful substances for children in your home, this would fall under that category.”

VIDEO: Federal government cracks down on THC edible packaging that looks like kid-friendly snacks

