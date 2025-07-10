Woman convicted of death by distribution to spend years in prison

LENOIR, N.C. — A woman accused of giving a deadly dose of fentanyl to a woman in Concord will spend years in prison.

In February of 2024, Hayli White was found dead along Misty Wood Lane but police believe the drugs were sold to her in Caldwell County.

Sheriff deputies say this week Jessica McMahon was convicted of death by distribution and trafficking opium.

Deputies say they seized the fentanyl and other drugs concealed in a hide-a-way can they believe McMahon purchased online to look like bleach and a carpet cleaner bottle.

She was sentenced to 90-120 months in prison.

