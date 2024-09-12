Woman dies after driving car into South Carolina river following domestic incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has died after crashing her vehicle into the Broad River Wednesday afternoon, according to reports from WOLO.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident began after they received reports about a domestic incident on Longcreek Drive.

A man told officers that 23-year-old Tierra Hamer had hit him with her car and was trying to do it again.

Hamer, however, had left the scene before police arrived, according to WOLO.

A chase then ensued, leading to Hamer intentionally driving her car through the dead end of Omarest Drive and into the Broad River.

A few hours later, Hamer’s body was retrieved from the water. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to WOLO.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

