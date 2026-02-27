Woman dies weeks after assault; suspect charged with murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman who was assaulted earlier this month in east Charlotte has died, and police have now charged a suspect with her killing.

Adie Moreira‑Martinez, 37, was found with life‑threatening injuries on Feb. 4 along the 7400 block of Harrisburg Road and died from those injuries on Feb. 27.

Detectives identified 64‑year‑old Larry Keith Flowe as the suspect, and CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested him on Friday.

He has been charged with murder and is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak to a homicide unit detective.

