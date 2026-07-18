Woman faces felony drug trafficking charge after arrest in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman is facing felony drug trafficking charges after Richmond County deputies say they caught her using heroin in the parking lot of the Richmond County Judicial Center.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the Judicial Center Complex were patrolling the public parking area on South Lee Street on July 16 when they saw a woman inside a vehicle allegedly injecting herself with an illegal controlled substance using a hypodermic syringe.

Deputies identified the woman as Whitney Marie Smith, 26, of Asheboro, and took her into custody without incident.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle uncovered several additional hypodermic syringes and several grams of heroin.

Smith was charged with felony trafficking of opium or heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

©2026 Cox Media Group