Woman hospitalized after brutal stabbing in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is recovering in Richmond County hospital after the sheriff’s office said she was seriously injured during a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said a 66-year-old man with a knife attacked the woman on Middle Street in the East Rockingham community. They said the woman had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital with neck injuries.

The department arrested 66-year-old Jerry Lee Hamilton and charged him with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. The department said the two knew each other. As of Thursday, the victim was still in the hospital.

