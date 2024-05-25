Woman killed in Burke County collision, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Burke County Friday night.

Troopers said a 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Rhodhiss Road, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a 1997 Kia Sportage.

The driver of the Sportage, 42-year-old Lori Jean Ward, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to troopers.

The driver of the Tacoma was taken to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton with minor injuries.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the collision.

Charges are pending upon the completion of the investigation.

VIDEO: Woman killed in head-on collision in Iredell County, troopers say

Woman killed in head-on collision in Iredell County, troopers say





©2024 Cox Media Group