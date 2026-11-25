CHARLOTTE — A woman who knew Reggie Herron said he was the kind of person who always lifted her spirits. Now, she’s mourning his death after police say he was shot six times in northeast Charlotte.

A small tribute sits in a tree-lined area in northeast Charlotte and reads, “In loving memory of Reggie.”

Woman remembers northeast Charlotte shooting victim

Police said Herron was shot in the back of his head on Sunday night.

“He just was really nice,” said the woman who knew the victim. “He always brought up my spirit.”

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Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with people at what they call “The Cut,” which is between Orchard Trace Lane, off North Tryon Street, and a nearby strip mall where Herron would often be seen with his wife.

“He was always holding her, or she was holding him, and they would often walk around picking up cans,” the woman said.

Woman remembers northeast Charlotte shooting victim

Police said Herron was spotted on a CATS bus with Larry Logan Jr. Both were seen on surveillance cameras a short time later walking into The Cut. Gunshots were then heard.

Police said only Logan was seen on camera leaving the tree line.

“We heard it, but we thought it was just like regular, how we hear shots all the time,” the woman told Sáenz.

Logan was spotted on surveillance carrying a “Cheesecake Factory bag and had a Cheesecake Factory hat attached ... to his backpack,” court records said.

That helped police identify him through his employer.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Logan on Monday and charged him with murder.

CMPD has not released a motive, but those who knew Herron said he did not deserve to die this way.

“I know he’s not my family or anything, but you can feel the sorrow in the air,” the woman said.

The suspect has been arrested several times dating back to the 2000s.

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