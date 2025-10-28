Woman sues Burke County Schools over alleged failure to protect from predator

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is suing Burke County Schools claiming leaders failed to protect her from a predator.

It’s the latest development in a case dating back to 2012.

An international investigation into child sex abuse material led state, federal and local investigators to Hildebran Elementary School.

Third-grade teacher Michael Alexander sexually abused dozens of students and would post videos online, investigators said.

He was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison and now one of his victims filed a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims a mother complained to the school district about Alexander’s misconduct years before his arrest, but they didn’t do anything to protect students.

Channel 9 reached out to the school district for a response to the claims.

We found the school district settled in a similar lawsuit in 2015.

