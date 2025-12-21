Local

Woman wins $200k with Powerball ticket from NC grocery store

Powerball lottery cards
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County woman won $200,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket at a Hillsborough grocery store.

Mercedes Spanulo, a woman from Denver, purchased a $3 Powerball ticket at the Food Lion on Rebecca Drive on Monday.

Lottery officials said she matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

Spanulo had purchased a Power Play ticket, so her prize quadrupled to $200,000.

After taxes, lottery officials said Spanulo claimed $143,501 of her winnings.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $1.60 billion after no winnings were claimed during the Saturday night drawing.

