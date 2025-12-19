Local

Woman wins big after buying Powerball ticket from Charlotte airport gift shop

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
RALEIGH — Laura Pugerude of Charlotte won a $500,000 prize from the Powerball while playing a $3 ticket on Saturday. She purchased her winning ticket at the Charlotte’s Landing bookstore and gift shop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Pugerude’s ticket was a Double Play, which costs $1 and allows players to enter their numbers into an additional drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. She matched all five white ball numbers in the Powerball Double Play drawing, with odds of that happening at 1 in 11.6 million.

Pugerude claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters on Thursday after the drawing. After necessary federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $358,751.

The current Powerball jackpot stands at an impressive $1.5 billion in annuity or $686.5 million in cash, with jackpot-winning odds at 1 in 292 million.

