Wooden Robot announces Livestream for co-founder’s funeral; private event for family, friends

CHARLOTTE — Days after losing their co-founder in a fatal fall, Wooden Robot Brewery has announced they will be live-streaming his funeral.

On Sunday, the brewery took to Facebook to share the news, and thank the community for their unwavering support, after the tragic loss of Dan Wade on Tuesday.

Dan Wade Dan Wade, a co-founder and co-owner of Wooden Robot Brewery, died on Feb. 20, 2024, from a fall at the taproom in South End.

Services for Wade will be live-streamed on Monday at 3 p.m. They said they cannot accommodate patrons or the public.

A private service for his family, friends, and loved ones; the brewery has asked the public and press to be respectful during this time.

In their Facebook post, Wooden Robot said they will announce details for a public vigil in the future.

Wade’s Gofundme has raised more than $180,000, as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Another Gofundme page has been started to help the brewery’s staff.

