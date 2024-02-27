Wooden Robot Brewery to reopen after co-founder’s sudden death

CHARLOTTE — Wooden Robot Brewery will reopen Tuesday a week after the tragic loss of their cofounder.

They posted on Instagram that the South End location will open at 4 p.m. and their NoDa location will open on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Wooden Robot said they’re opening their doors back up so people can pay their respects to Dan Wade. He died last Tuesday during an accident at the brewery.

In their post, the brewery said they were left speechless by the outpouring of support.

“We’re forever grateful to our brewing community for lifting us up and lending a helping hand by pouring beer for us as we found time to celebrate Dan’s life ourselves,” it reads.

A GoFundMe to support Wade’s wife and baby has raised nearly $200,000. Another to support the Wooden Robot staff has raised more than $58,000.

(WATCH BELOW: Wooden Robot Brewery closes after co-founder falls, dies at South End location)

Wooden Robot Brewery closes after co-founder falls, dies at South End location

©2024 Cox Media Group