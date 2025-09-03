World War II veterans honored with special flight to National WWII Museum

CHARLOTTE — More than 20 World War II veterans were honored with a special flight from Charlotte to New Orleans to visit the National WWII Museum.

The veterans, who were part of the Soaring Valor program, embarked on what organizers say is the final flight of its kind, a tribute to their service and sacrifice during the war.

“It was just amazing; I never expected it, and I felt so honored,” said Gloria Kerzner, one of the veterans on the flight.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything in my life that seems so dramatic and important,” said Robert Crecco, a 100-year-old veteran who participated in the Normandy invasion.

Junior Bowden, another veteran on the flight, remarked, “It’s the last group going down, they say, and I’m enjoying it.”

The Soaring Valor program, organized by American Airlines and the Gary Sinise Foundation, has sent over 1,400 veterans to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Robert Crecco, who was 18 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy, reflected on the intense combat he experienced during the war.

Junior Bowden, who was flying overhead as Japanese forces surrendered in 1945, celebrated the historical significance of the trip.

Students from Bandys High School in Catawba County were there to send off the veterans.

And students from Ambassador Christian School in Huntersville will join them on a trip to learn about history beside those who made it.

